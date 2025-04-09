Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ELS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $76.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 105.64%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

