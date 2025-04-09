Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 145 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 3,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

NSIT opened at $128.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.71. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $228.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $205.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.25.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

