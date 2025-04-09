Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 90,098 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 90,098 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of LKQ worth $23,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in LKQ by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 618.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter worth $81,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in LKQ by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.09. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $51.96.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $632,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 321,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,535,840.25. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,350 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Read Our Latest Report on LKQ

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.