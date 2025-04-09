Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 19,917 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $29,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 123,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,035,000 after acquiring an additional 23,542 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $10,503,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.75.

In related news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $361.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $354.92 and a 1 year high of $548.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $432.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

