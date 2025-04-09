Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 904 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

PHG stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.80, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.886 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHG. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on PHG

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.