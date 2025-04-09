NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,021 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.34% of NETSTREIT worth $27,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Manheimer bought 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $55,035.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,735.44. This represents a 1.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $183,172. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -525.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTST has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.