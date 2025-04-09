iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Position Decreased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $108.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $107.44 and a 1-year high of $152.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

