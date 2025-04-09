Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,607 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of CMS Energy worth $22,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,175,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,544,370,000 after buying an additional 316,011 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CMS Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,741,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,608,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,869,000 after acquiring an additional 98,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $171,798,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,556,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,375,000 after purchasing an additional 343,677 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.45. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.36%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $147,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,306,349.87. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $467,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,815.68. This trade represents a 23.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $789,532 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.