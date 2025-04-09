Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $28.33 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,005 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,781 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $28,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

NYSE:CM opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.77. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.6723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.