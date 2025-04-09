Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,707 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Whirlpool worth $25,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.26. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $135.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -119.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

