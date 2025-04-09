Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes $429,000 Position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.15% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 52,835 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 108,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 74,079 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,349,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,476,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,500,000 after buying an additional 1,312,003 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SFLR opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $684.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.72. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Announces Dividend

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

