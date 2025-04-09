Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $439,000 Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUV stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

