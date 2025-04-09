Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,125 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Vulcan Materials worth $25,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VMC opened at $225.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $215.08 and a 52 week high of $298.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.18 and a 200 day moving average of $260.01.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $343.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

