Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $89.08 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 153.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,761,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,279,684 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.64% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $89,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 87,906 shares during the last quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 193,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 130,802 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This is an increase from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

