Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 455 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.07% of Simulations Plus worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Simulations Plus by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 502.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus Trading Down 2.3 %

SLP stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $487.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 1.13. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $678,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,402,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,381,623.44. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Simulations Plus from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SLP

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.