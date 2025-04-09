United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,765 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.15.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

