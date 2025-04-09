Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,149,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,402,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 943,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,164,000 after buying an additional 76,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 931,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,991,000 after acquiring an additional 200,455 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 779,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,120,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,844,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $150.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.16 and its 200-day moving average is $189.39. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $207.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

