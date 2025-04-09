Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,993,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068,144 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 11.51% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $81,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.1376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

