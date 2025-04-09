Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 653 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,786,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,141,000 after acquiring an additional 52,518 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $48,564,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,348,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,021,000 after purchasing an additional 109,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Progressive from $273.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Progressive from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Hsbc Global Res cut Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.12.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $260.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $152.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $201.34 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.78%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 962 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total transaction of $234,044.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,329.23. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 11,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total transaction of $2,681,299.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,736 shares in the company, valued at $115,255,231.44. The trade was a 2.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $14,844,282. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

