Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,256 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Kimberly-Clark worth $79,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,520. This trade represents a 58.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $133.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.85 and its 200 day moving average is $135.80. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $123.84 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price target (down from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

