Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,579,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.03% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $99,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWOB. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,592,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,709,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,638,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $61.35 and a twelve month high of $66.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.11 and its 200 day moving average is $64.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3449 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

