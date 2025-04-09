Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,635,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389,638 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 11.11% of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF worth $83,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

PSC opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.19. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $57.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1103 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

