Shelton Capital Management Buys Shares of 33,880 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.71. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $48.99 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.