iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Position Trimmed by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489,985 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.21% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $40,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 262,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after acquiring an additional 78,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day moving average is $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3836 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

