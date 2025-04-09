Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 387.50 ($4.95) and last traded at GBX 391 ($5.00), with a volume of 1747246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 413 ($5.28).

Workspace Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £747.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 436.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 506.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.43.

Workspace Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workspace Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Nick Mackenzie bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £19,620 ($25,070.28). 32.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

