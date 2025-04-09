Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 401.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,940 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 461.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 447.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nomura downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.51. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $16.89.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 17.25%. Analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dr. Reddy's Laboratories



Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

