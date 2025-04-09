Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,135 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $46,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 108,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 652.8% during the third quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 12,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 11,085 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 36.7% in the third quarter. Savoie Capital LLC now owns 84,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,378.94. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $65.54 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. KGI Securities raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, China Renaissance downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

