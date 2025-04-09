Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.54% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $52,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4,950.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.26. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.20 and a twelve month high of $124.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DSGX

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.