Murray International (LON:MYI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 227 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 232 ($2.96), with a volume of 644683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246.83 ($3.15).

Murray International Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 11.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 266.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 259.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Murray International alerts:

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 11.60 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Murray International had a net margin of 90.03% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

Murray International Increases Dividend

Murray International Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a GBX 4.30 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Murray International’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Murray International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

(Get Free Report)

A high conviction global portfolio built with the potential to grow capital and deliver a strong and rising income

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.