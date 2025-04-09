Man Group (LON:EMG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 162.30 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 164.70 ($2.10), with a volume of 23623932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.60 ($2.23).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Man Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 194 ($2.48) to GBX 272 ($3.48) in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Man Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 194 ($2.48) to GBX 272 ($3.48) in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 247 ($3.16) to GBX 242 ($3.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 281.67 ($3.60).

Get Man Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EMG

Man Group Stock Down 4.3 %

Man Group Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 205.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 207.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Man Group news, insider Robyn Grew sold 299,898 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.68), for a total value of £629,785.80 ($804,735.24). Also, insider Dixit Joshi bought 46,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £99,930.67 ($127,690.61). 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Man Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers’ capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.