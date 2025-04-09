Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 285 ($3.64) and last traded at GBX 293 ($3.74), with a volume of 12654224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 322 ($4.11).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 397.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 396.51.

Get Allianz Technology Trust alerts:

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX (1.12) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. Allianz Technology Trust had a return on equity of 34.32% and a net margin of 98.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Lucy Costa purchased 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 441 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of £31,663.80 ($40,459.75). Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Allianz Technology Trust is managed by the highly experienced AllianzGI Global Technology team based in San Francisco. The team benefits from its close proximity to Silicon Valley where many of the world’s key technology companies are headquartered.

The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.