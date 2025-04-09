Elementis (LON:ELM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110.20 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.48), with a volume of 16772002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.80 ($1.56).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £834.22 million, a P/E ratio of -23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 144.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from Elementis’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.65%.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

