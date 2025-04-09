TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49.22 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 49.78 ($0.64), with a volume of 10374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.17 ($0.70).

TotalEnergies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a €0.85 ($0.93) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 19th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.79. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 3,168.09%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

