Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,538 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,193,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,630,000 after purchasing an additional 347,271 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 367,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 189,148 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First BanCorp. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,879,000 after purchasing an additional 112,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Trading Up 0.7 %

FBP opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carlos Power sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $214,160.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,606.50. This represents a 5.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FBP

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.