Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.30.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.56. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 221.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $210,678.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,828.32. This represents a 32.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $161,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,321.30. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,520 shares of company stock worth $502,581. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

