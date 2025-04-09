Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 440753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded Deluxe to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Get Deluxe alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Deluxe

Deluxe Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $632.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 2.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deluxe

In other Deluxe news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $64,582.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,398.95. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deluxe

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deluxe by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Deluxe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Deluxe by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Deluxe by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 57.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.