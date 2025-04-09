Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 5,489 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2,968.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.72%. Analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,121.12. This represents a 46.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

GTES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

