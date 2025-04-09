HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) EVP Michael Henry Fiore Sells 8,881 Shares

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $695,027.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,433,820.30. This represents a 13.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $115.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.92 and a 200-day moving average of $96.32.

Several research firms have recently commented on HQY. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 11,024.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,680,000 after buying an additional 137,581 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

