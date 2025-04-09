Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Chi Fung Cheng Sells 55,000 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $1,812,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,938,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,656,321.92. This represents a 0.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $2,737,350.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,600,950.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $3,182,850.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $4,174,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $4,325,400.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.28. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $86.69. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.33 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 626.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Further Reading

