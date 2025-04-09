Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 1,181 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,867,193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after buying an additional 2,238,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,143,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,626 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $165,952,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,224,840,000 after acquiring an additional 835,413 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 6.5 %

AMD stock opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.36 and a one year high of $187.28. The stock has a market cap of $126.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.72.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

