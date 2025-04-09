F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Lowered to $262.00 at Piper Sandler

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $304.00 to $262.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FFIV. Barclays raised their price objective on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.78.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $241.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.01. F5 has a 52 week low of $159.01 and a 52 week high of $313.00.

In related news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total transaction of $221,639.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,876.50. This trade represents a 29.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.33, for a total transaction of $1,188,320.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,915,557.12. This trade represents a 13.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,232 shares of company stock worth $5,310,131. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in F5 by 34,698.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 746,089 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $198,661,000 after purchasing an additional 743,945 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in F5 by 31.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

