Rathbones Group PLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,508,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $324,857,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,150,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,019 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,858,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,777,000 after buying an additional 1,403,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $39,339,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

