Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 2,668 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $3,244,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 164,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $60.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.59. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $86.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average of $68.96.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

