AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stake Boosted by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APPF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 881.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 597,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,411,000 after acquiring an additional 536,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,037,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 459,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,204 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AppFolio by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 233,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,706,000 after purchasing an additional 162,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,195,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In related news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total value of $213,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,565.30. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Wolf bought 9,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,078,931.18. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,977.06. This represents a -150.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AppFolio

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $208.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.90. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.01 and a 1-year high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.