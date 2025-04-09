Promising Pharmaceutical Stocks To Watch Now – April 6th

Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, McKesson, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares in companies engaged in the research, development, production, and marketing of drugs and other medical products. These stocks represent an investment in a sector closely tied to healthcare innovation and regulatory decisions, meaning their value can be influenced by factors such as drug approvals, clinical trial results, and changes in healthcare policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE:LLY traded down $51.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $737.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,289,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,912. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $711.40 and a one year high of $972.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $848.36 and its 200-day moving average is $831.93. The company has a market cap of $699.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

JNJ stock traded down $6.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.03. 16,594,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,800,054. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

AbbVie stock traded down $15.06 on Friday, reaching $186.58. 13,498,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,775,690. The stock has a market cap of $330.06 billion, a PE ratio of 77.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.21. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $153.58 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

McKesson (MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $34.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $682.41. 3,150,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,767. McKesson has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $728.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $633.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $585.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.48. The company had a trading volume of 22,959,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,227,035. The firm has a market cap of $205.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.04 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.05.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

NYSE PFE traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.99. 79,829,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,460,357. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE:TMO traded down $32.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $437.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,894,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $532.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.47. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $437.22 and a one year high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

