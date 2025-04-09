Top Telecom Stocks To Research – April 6th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, AT&T, Apollo Global Management, and Arista Networks are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies that provide telecommunications services such as telephone, internet, cable, and data transmission. These stocks can be influenced by regulatory changes, technological advancements, and market competition, making them both a potential source of steady dividend income and long-term growth for investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded down $7.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.29. 72,198,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,672,171. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a market cap of $687.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $53.38 on Friday, reaching $720.69. 2,897,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,445. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $917.80 and a 200 day moving average of $980.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a PE ratio of 105.52, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.65. 61,325,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,452,570. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded down $15.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,257,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.49 and a 200 day moving average of $153.82. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $6.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.28. 21,779,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,990,897. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.29. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30.

