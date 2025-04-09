Rathbones Group PLC Buys 50 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $9,097,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,517,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,257,000 after purchasing an additional 286,080 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.30.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP David Foskett sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $305,322.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,961. This represents a 14.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jonathan S. Lehberger sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.30, for a total transaction of $704,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,007.90. This trade represents a 43.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,364 shares of company stock worth $1,613,094 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $276.76 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.27 and a 12-month high of $322.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

