Rathbones Group PLC Has $806,000 Stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in TransAlta by 638.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,995,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913,431 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth $67,038,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in TransAlta by 512.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,870,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,880,000 after buying an additional 4,074,395 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TransAlta by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,255,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,764,000 after buying an additional 3,662,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,290,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,222,000 after buying an additional 716,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Trading Down 2.3 %

TAC stock opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.72.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.28). TransAlta had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0458 per share. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 43.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TAC. StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on TransAlta

TransAlta Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.