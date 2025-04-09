Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 720,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,631,000 after purchasing an additional 119,424 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Diageo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Diageo by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO stock opened at $101.86 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.72 and a 52-week high of $144.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 46.42%.

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

