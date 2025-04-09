Prudential PLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 78,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 50,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,340,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $85.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $117.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

In other NRG Energy news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

